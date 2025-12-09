Bone marrow transplant unit to be set up in Ranchi: Jharkhand health minister

Ranchi, Dec 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday told the assembly that a bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit would soon be set up in Ranchi He said the government was also contemplating bearing the cost of bone marrow transplants for thalassemia patients outside the state.

Ansari was replying to a query raised by Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav during call-attention proceedings on the condition of thalassemia patients in the state.

Yadav sought to know whether the government has any data on thalassemia patients and if it planned to bear the cost of bone marrow transplants, which are crucial for treatment.

The Congress minister, in his reply, said the government is compiling the data of thalassemia patients in the state, which will be completed in one month.

"The government has become serious over the issue after five children suffering from thalassemia tested HIV-positive in Chaibasa following blood transfusions," Ansari said.

He said there is no bone marrow transplant unit in Jharkhand.

"We have decided to set up a unit in Ranchi's Sadar hospital for Rs 7 crore. The government is also contemplating bearing the cost of bone marrow transplant of thalassemia patients, which is around Rs 14 lakh, outside the state," Ansari told the House.

As the House proceedings started around 11 am, Leader of Opposition and BJP chief Babulal Marandi raised the issue of alleged irregularities in MBBS admissions.

He also accused the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) of violating the Medical Counselling Committee's guidelines.