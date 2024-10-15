Bone-setter held for molesting yoga instructor

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) A 34-year-old bone-setter has been arrested for allegedly molesting a married woman Yoga instructor in his clinic, a Mumbai Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Raees Ramzan Ahmed, allegedly touched the complainant inappropriately while examining her for back pain at his clinic in Dahisar area.

The accused also made certain remarks, following which the woman left the clinic.

Subsequently, she approached the police, leading to the registration of a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the arrest of Ahmed, the official added. PTI ZA NSK