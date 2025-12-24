Bonhomie between US, Pak very concerning development for India: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the bonhomie between the US and Pakistan after President Donald Trump called Asim Munir "highly respected general", and said the Modi government’s "silence" on it is "disconcerting".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said there seems to be no end to President Trump’s fascination with Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose "inflammatory and communally vicious remarks" provided the immediate backdrop to the Pakistan-orchestrated terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

Ramesh said President Trump hosted the Pakistan field marshal to an unprecedented lunch in the White House on June 18, 2025. Then Trump met with Munir a second time in the White House on October 1, 2025, when the field marshal presented the US president with a box of rare earths, he said.

"In Egypt, on October 13, 2025, he called Asim Munir as 'my favourite Field Marshal.’ On October 29th, the President praised Munir as a ’great fighter’," the Congress leader said in his post.

On December 22, President Trump once again praised Munir, calling him a "highly respected general", Ramesh said.

"This bonhomie between USA and Pakistan is a very concerning development for India. It provides a virtual clean chit to Pakistan in general and to Munir in particular – despite the evidence that they supported and enabled the Pahalgam terror attack," the Congress leader said.

"This is a matter of national concern, and the Modi Government’s silence on it is disconcerting. Remember that in the aftermath of 26/11, Pakistan was thoroughly exposed and discredited on the international stage – not celebrated and lionized as it is now," he said. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK