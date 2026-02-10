Book available for pre-order and published book are not same thing: Penguin on Naravane memoir

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Amid a controversy over former army chief MM Naravane's "unpublished" book, publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Tuesday said an announcement about a book or its availability for pre-order should not be interpreted as publication.

PRHI issued a clarification after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited a 2023 social media post by Naravane informing people that the memoir in question, "Four Stars of Destiny", is "available now".

In its statement under the heading "A quick guide to how book publishing works at Penguin Random House India", the publisher said, "An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing." It further explained in stipulated points that when a book is announced, it only indicates that the publisher has shared plans to publish it in the future and that the title is not yet available for sale.

Similarly, listing a book for pre-order is a standard publishing practice that allows readers and retailers to place advance orders before release, it said, adding that such listings do not mean the book has been "published or available".

The publisher also said that a scheduled publication date simply indicates a planned release timeline and does not mean the book is already available in the market.

"A book is published only when it is available at retail channels for purchase," the statement said, adding that the publishing house remains committed to clarity and transparency in its publishing processes.

PRHI had initially said that no copies of the book "in print or digital form -- have been published, distributed, sold".

Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi read out Naravane's 2023 social media post on X (then Twitter), which said, "Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind." "This is the tweet Mr Naravane has made. The point I am making is either Mr Naravane is lying, and I believe the (former) Army chief, I don't think he will lie, or Penguin is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Penguin is saying the book is not published. The book is available on Amazon. Gen Naravane has tweeted, as I just read to you, that please buy my book. He tweeted this in 2023. Do you believe Penguin over Mr Naravane? I believe Mr Naravane," Gandhi said.

Notably, PRHI on Monday had come out with a statement stating that it holds the exclusive publishing rights to former Army chief's memoir and clarified that the book has not yet been published, amid reports of unauthorised copies in circulation.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR over the alleged illegal circulation of the manuscript in digital and other formats.

Gandhi was seen flashing a purported copy of the book in the Parliament complex last week. He wanted to cite excerpts from the memoir in Lok Sabha since February 2, but has been stopped as it has not yet been published. PTI MG ZMN