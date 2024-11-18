Book chronicles integration of princely states into Indian Union

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A new book through the story of 14 princely states reconstructs and covers the episodes of the tumultuous period in which India as we know it today was formed.

Written by award-winning author Mallika Ravikumar, "565: The Dramatic Story of Unifying India" is touted to be a gripping, information-packed dramatisation of the history-making events that led up to the integration of 565 princely states after Viceroy Mountbatten announced the exit of the British from India in 1947.

It is published by Hachette India.

"Over 565 princely states were knit together in about two months, to form the India we now have – a significant saga that left an indelible mark on India's geography and history, its present and its future. And yet, so little is known about it. I feel honoured and happy to bring this thrilling story to young readers," Ravikumar said in a statement.

There were more than 500 princely states in India that were not a part of the British Empire officially at the time of independence. These 565 princely states, which constituted roughly 45 per cent of the pre-Partition India, were given the choice to accede to either India or Pakistan or remain independent.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was given the responsibility to convince the princely states to join India.

Travancore, Bhopal, Jammu and Kashmir, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Rampur, Gwalior and Junagadh are among the princely states whose stories of integration into the Union of India are featured in the book.

While many of the nearly 600 rulers united with India, some with larger kingdoms decided to either wait for a better bargain, negotiate terms for joining Pakistan, or use the opportunity to give flight to their lofty ambitions, read the description of the book.

"What unfolds in those nerve-racking last days of the Raj? In a gripping account, highlighting the key events and personalities of the time, this thoroughly researched book introduces young adults and older readers to the dramatic saga of how a great nation was forged," the publishers said.

Congress leader-writer Shashi Tharoor and historian Rana Safvi have praised "565: The Dramatic Story of Unifying India".

While Tharoor described the book as an "outstanding volume" which would enthrall readers, Safvi said it is a "compelling narrative" that unravels the intricate negotiations and strategic manoeuvres.

The book, priced at Rs 699, is available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG RDS RDS