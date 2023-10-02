Book chronicles man's experiment with Gandhi's six principles

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) In new book "Becoming Gandhi", journalist and author Perry Garfinkel talks about his three year quest to practice Mahatma Gandhi's six main principles -- truth, non-violence, vegetarianism, simplicity, faith, and celibacy -- as he attempts a personal transformation, facing both successes and failures in his journey.

Advertisment

The book, part-memoir and part self-help, sees Garfinkel making a strong case that Gandhi is "more than relevant: he is essential".

It is published by Simon & Schuster India. Today marks the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, widely known as the Father of the Nation.

"A practical, first-hand application of six Gandhian ideals and how realistically these can be adhered to and practised in today’s world. Part-memoir, part self-help and a painstaking deep dive into the Mahatma’s life, this must-read book asks the timely and critical question: 'Is it possible to live a moral life in immoral times?'" read the description of the book.

Advertisment

In his attempt to follow Gandhi's principles, Garfinkel undertook a unique journey of self-discovery by tracing Mahatma's footsteps from India to England to South Africa and even American communities where his spirit endures.

The foreword and preface of the book is written by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and Gandhi's grandson Tushar Gandhi, respectively.

Featuring inspiring interviews, provocative reflections, and remarkable encounters, "Becoming Gandhi" shares new perspectives on this pivotal figure and why his teachings are needed like never before, according to the publisher.

"This is not 'just another book on Mahatma Gandhi'. Garfinkel takes to heart one of Gandhi's most famous sayings -- 'Be the change you want to see in the world' -- and attempts a personal transformation," they said.

The book is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG RB RB