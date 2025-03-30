Book commemorates life and legacy of abstractionist Bimal Das Gupta

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Touted as a must-have for all art enthusiasts looking to explore Indian modernism, a new book, "Bimal Das Gupta: An Ode to a Legend", showcases the extraordinary life, work, and legacy of the late visionary artist 'Bimal Da' -- the revered father of Indian abstractionism.

The special edition, brought out by Gallery Silver Scapes and Dhoomimal Gallery, marks the 30th death anniversary of Das Gupta.

It is a testament to Das Gupta's profound influence on Indian modernism, featuring essays by eminent art historians and critics, as well as personal reminiscences from fellow artists who had the privilege of knowing him.

"Bimal Das Gupta's artistic journey was a testament to his innovative spirit and ability to push traditional mediums' boundaries. Through this publication, readers can access a rich body of work, which cements his legacy as a visionary in Indian art. His work continues to inspire new generations of artists, and this book is a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy," Vikram Mayor, art curator of Gallery Silver Scapes, said in a statement.

With its stunning visuals and insightful narratives, this book is a visual feast that showcases Das Gupta's works spanning several decades, from his early figurative paintings to his later, more experimental abstractions.

Born in Bengal in 1917, Das Gupta, after an early reputation as a landscape painter, briefly experimented with cubism after his tour across Europe, and later dabbled in neo-tantrism, marking his abstract phase. He eventually turned to pure abstraction, executed in watercolours and acrylic.

Through his visionary approach, he pioneered a distinctive aesthetic that infused Indian art with modernity, forging a unique paradigm that has had a profound and lasting impact on the Indian art world, shaping the course of modern Indian art.

The book’s accompanying essays provide a deeper understanding of Das Gupta's artistic praxis, situating his work within the broader context of Indian modernism. The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) has also contributed images from its permanent collection, reinforcing the idea that Das Gupta's work has earned a permanent place within the canon of Indian art history.

"I had the privilege of knowing Bimal Das Gupta personally, and I can attest to his generosity, wisdom, and passion for art. This book is a must-read for anyone interested in Indian modernism, as it offers a nuanced exploration of Das Gupta's artistic development and his contributions to the Indian art world," said Uday Jain, art curator of Dhoomimal Gallery.

Besides exhibiting widely in India and abroad, he also handled commissions for murals for the India pavilions at international trade fairs in Moscow, and Tokyo. Das Gupta was honoured by the Sahitya Kala Parishad, New Delhi, in 1972, and made a fellow of the Lalit Kala Akademi in 1989.

‘Bimal Das Gupta: An Ode to a Legend’ invites readers to embark on a fascinating journey through the life and work of Bimal Das Gupta, a journey that not only illuminates the development of Indian modernism but also honors the enduring contributions of a true pioneer.

Das Gupta passed away in 1995 in a car accident.