Book examines common ground between different religions

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Examining a wide array of sacred texts across languages and cultures, a new book captures the essence of the world's major religions and unearths the common messages such as preaching peace and love at their core.

Written by professor Trilochan Sastry, "The Essentials of World Religions: An Underlying Harmony" makes a point on how the essentials of religion can "remove one source of conflict that is based on a suspicion of other religions" -- if not from the world, at least from our own mind.

It is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

"This book examines the common ground between different religions. It is in the deeper mystical or spiritual practices that are said to lead to enlightenment that we find greater commonality.

"If this helps anyone think and understand more about religion, make an informed choice about what to accept and what to leave out, it will have served its purpose," Mistry, who has also authored "The Essentials of Hinduism", told PTI.

"The Essentials of World Religions" talks in detail about Abrahamic religions Judaism, Christianity and Islam as well as Indian religions such as Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, and Hinduism.

Some of the questions that the book seeks to answer include: 'Are all religions fundamentally different from each other?' 'What if we go back to the source texts of all the great religions of the world?' and 'Will we find a mountain of differences or a sea of harmony?' So, whether one accepts religion or not, whether one thinks one's own religion is the best or has a more liberal view, accepting all religions, the book explains how in this day and age one cannot live in silos anymore.

"Informed opinion about all religions is perhaps critical today," it added.

The book, priced at Rs 599, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG RDS RDS