Book offers engaging exploration of solar system for children

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Fostering curiosity about astronomy and space exploration among children, a new book titled "Champu's Trip to Outerspace" offers an engaging exploration of the solar system for young readers.

The Hindi-English book is written by Alankrita Amaya and features a translation by Sarita Saraf. It is published by AdiDev Press and is titled "Saur Mandal Ki Sair" in Hindi.

"We're so thrilled to publish this fun bilingual book for emerging readers. You don't often see books that touch on science in both Hindi and English, so this is a great resource both for language learning and for curious kids who want to know what lies beyond Earth," said Chitwan Mittal, founder and editorial director of AdiDev Press, in a statement.

This entertaining and educational story follows a girl named Champu as she embarks on a journey to explore the various planets of the solar system. As she travels, readers will get to explore each unique and fascinating planet, while also learning new words in both Hindi and English. With each page depicting vibrant, fun illustrations by illustrator Devika Oza, the book aims to provide a visually stimulating experience to young readers.

"There's something magical about gazing up at the sky and imagining what exists in the vast and mysterious universe. If I could, I would take my own ginger cat on a journey through the solar system just like Champu. 'Saur Mandal Ki Sair' is a reflection of that dream," said Amaya.

The book, priced at Rs 399, is available for purchase on online and offline stores.