Book offers imaginative portrayal of Indian administrative landscape

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) A fictional book offers an imaginative portrayal of the Indian administrative landscape through the journey of an IAS couple navigating the complex realities of public service.

Written by H P Kumar, who has decades of experience in finance, governance and public service, "Fractured Wings of the Golden Bird" explores the emotional, ethical, and societal dimensions of governance.

It also discusses how lakhs of youths spend years of their prime life in preparing and competing for civil services every year with particular focus on IAS and only a limited number of them succeeding because of very few vacancies.

"What is the cost of chasing the IAS dream," the book seeks to ask.

It also asks readers to reflect on the broader societal impact of this phenomenon and the need to channel young talent into diverse, productive avenues.

It provides alternative models of employment creation in the rural and urban areas.

The journey of Satyanand and Mira, the idealistic IAS couple whose passion for serving the nation is tested by the intricate machinery of administration.

Through their story, the author delves into the delicate balance between personal conviction and systemic constraints.

The book's core message is: ethics and morality must be the foundation of a disciplined and prosperous society.

The book was launched here recently by former Chief Justice of J&K High Court M M Kumar.