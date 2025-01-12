Book offers immersive exploration of Kumbh Mela

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) As the Maha Kumbh Mela is all set to begin at Prayagraj from Monday, a new illustrated book looks at the mythology, vibrant rituals and profound spirituality that define the mega event.

"The Divine Kumbh: Echoes of Eternity: Ganga, Shipra, Godavari, and Sangam" by Deepak Kumar Sen also highlights the timeless essence of the Mela, while exploring the modern-day innovations that have transformed the event into a global phenomenon.

This year, the event holds more significance as Maha Kumbh occurs once in every 12 years and is considered the most sacred of all Kumbh Melas. The Kumbh Mela is celebrated in rotation every three years at Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela is regarded as one of the largest congregations of people on the earth.

Millions, without any formal invitation, gather at the Sangam (confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati) in Prayagraj), and on the banks of the Ganga at Haridwar, the Shipra at Ujjain and the Godavari at Nasik, the book, published by Niyogi Books, says.

They take ritual baths to purify and make themselves free from the vicious cycle of life and death, and move towards a heavenly realm, where suffering or pain does not exist, it says.

According to Sen, rivers are revered as goddesses in India and have their significance in the life of every Indian.

An eternal life free of sins is the promise of the magnificent event of Kumbh, he says.

On the schedule of the event, the author says that based on the movement of planets, the Purna (complete) Kumbh Mela is organised on the banks of a river once every 12 years at four places - Prayag (Allahabad), Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik. The Ardh (half) Kumbh Mela is held every six years at Haridwar and Prayag.

"Kumbh is held at these places based on the specific zodiacal position of the Sun, the Moon, and the planet Jupiter. The venue for the next Kumbh Mela is chosen at the holiest time, occurring at the exact moment when these zodiacal conditions are fulfilled," Sen writes.

He also discusses Akharas or monasteries of ascetic monks, the ash-smeared Naga sadhus, the Shahi Snan or royal bath, and moksha or salvation, among other related topics.

Sen further says sadhus, who once believed in containment, are now basking under modernisation.

"Sporting high-end phones and saddling motorcades of lavish vehicles, godmen, who are trusted to have a direct connection with god are no longer hesitant to explore the power of fibre optics to smoothen the path of eternity," he writes.

He also says that with the information technology revolution, pilgrims from all nooks and corners of the globe can now witness, watch, and virtually immerse themselves in the sea of devotion.

"Now devotees, who could not pay a visit to Kumbh, can virtually participate through dedicated and customised online packages including puja, offerings, and others," Sen quotes a pundit, who talks about his website. PTI ZMN RDS RDS