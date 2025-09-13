Book on Bhupen Hazarika relevant for today's youth, says author Anuradha Sarma

Guwahati, Sep 13 (PTI) The new generation remembers Bhupen Hazarika mostly through his songs and music, but his biography 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika' by Sahitya Akademi awardee Anuradha Sarma Pujari seeks to highlight the varied genres of his creativity.

"It is unfortunate that the youth today — those born after 1980 — believe he was a mere singer. My book aims to bring forth the many facets of this creative genius so that they understand his philosophy of life and the wide gamut of his work," Pujari told PTI in an interview.

The book, written in Assamese, will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bhupen Hazarika birth centenary celebrations here on Saturday and will be translated into all recognised Indian languages.

It is important to understand his life through his songs, films, writings — poetry, essays, and editorials — and their universal appeal, which still holds true decades after they were created, she said.

A singer, composer, filmmaker, actor, poet, author, and journalist, Hazarika achieved creative heights that few in the region could even aspire to.

He was single-handedly responsible for placing the cultural heritage of the Northeast prominently on the national — and even international — stage.

His creative versatility knew no boundaries, traversing through varied fields and stamping his unique individual identity on each genre, she said.

"Today’s youth, whose life revolves around social media, will wonder how in an age where there was no television or even radio in the remote corners of the North East, his songs reached and mesmerised the people," she added.

'Bhupen da,' as he is affectionately called, was often moved during his travels to the remotest corners of the region when tribal communities requested him to sing his latest compositions, she recalled.

"It was his intellectual prowess, unique but universal thought process and profound philosophy that made him the person that he was. It is this essence that I have tried to capture in the book and take it to the people, particularly the youth," she added.

Pujari pointed out that people — especially present-day artistes — should be reminded that the maestro never took money for stage performances until he shifted to Kolkata. He would often say his "songs were a medium of social change and not a means to earn money." "His livelihood was through cinema and as a music director for films both in Assam and outside. On many occasions, Hazarika said that he does not want to be just a singer, but his songs should have a message that can transform society," Pujari pointed out.

Hazarika’s songs addressed varied themes — from caste and creed to war and violence, from breaking down social evils to fostering harmony among the Northeast states carved out of Greater Assam. They also reflected his vision of a compassionate world, as well as his deep patriotism for Assam and for India.

Despite completing higher studies in the US, securing a job at UNESCO, and marrying into a wealthy Gujarati-African family who offered him two coffee estates, Hazarika spurned those opportunities.

Instead, he returned to India — and to Assam — to highlight the culture of his homeland.

"After his return to Assam from the US, he faced many struggles and monetary hardships, but he continued undeterred to create some of his evergreen songs, films and writings that remain relevant to this day in this crisis-ridden world," she said.

"He, however, did not remain confined to Assam alone but travelled the world. He noticed racism, discrimination, the divide between the rich and poor, realised these were universal and were reflected in many of his songs and writings," she added.

Pujari revealed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had approached her in March to write a book on Hazarika for his birth centenary. "I was daunted as the time frame was too short, and I usually take at least two years to write a book after considerable research," she said.

Nevertheless, she took up the challenge and wrote it "with all my emotions, feelings, honesty, and literary flavour. I consider it both a privilege and an honour to have written about the legend with whom I had an association of nearly three decades." The life of Hazarika cannot be encapsulated in a 250-page book, and this may not be considered a biography in the true sense of the word, she said.

"I have, however, tried to highlight some new and unique dimensions of his life which may appear as a fable to today’s youth, but should also help instil in them the values of an artist towards society who remained rooted to his cultural traditions," Pujari asserted. PTI DG DG MNB