Book on Gurjar leader Colonel Bainsla released

Faridabad (Har), Dec 24 (PTI) A book on the thoughts and quotes of late Gurjar leader Colonel (retd) Kirori Singh Bainsla was unveiled here at Surajkund on Tuesday.

The book titled 'Himmat, Mehnat aur Niyat' (courage, hard work and intention) was released by former Army chief and Union Minister Gen (retd) V K Singh. Colonel Bainsla died in March, 2022 at the age of 82.

The compilation of the "thoughts and quotes" of the Gurjar leader has been brought together by his daughter Sunita Bainsla, a 1988-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income-Tax Department cadre.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunita Bainsla said the book was not a biography of her father but a compilation of quotes, statements and messages conveyed by Bainsla at various public platforms during community meetings and interviews given to the press.

"This book is the result of the love and admiration of his (Col Bainsla's) community towards him and his affection towards them. The thoughts of Colonel Bainsla should pave our way, especially what he said for educating the girl child," she said.

There are still many things about Colonel Bainsla that are to be brought before the world, Sunita Bainsla said.

Gen (retd) Singh said the words and thoughts of Col Bainsla were like a "leading light" not only for the Gurjar community, but for the people in general.

He urged the community members to ensure that they work hard, educate their children, especially girls.

The Gurjar leader, between 2007 and 2008, led an agitation for grant of government quota to his community.

During the protests, more than 70 people were killed in police firing and other violent incidents, which included rail and road blockades in the eastern Rajasthan districts of Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur.

Bainsla served in the Indian Army for about three decades. He was part of the war with China in 1962 as well as the India-Pakistan wars in 1965 and 1971. PTI NES MNK MNK