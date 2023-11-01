Book on TN's contribution to freedom struggle released

Chennai, Nov 1 (PTI) A bilingual book on "Tamil Nadu's Contribution to the Freedom Struggle" - in English and Tamil - was released by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The book documents the history of the struggle for independence and contains articles written by several educationists from across the state.

Former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi received the first copy.

While addressing the Independence Day celebrations in 2021, after becoming the chief minister, Stalin said the state government would document the contribution of the Tamils to Indian Independence. Accordingly, the book was launched today.

Tamil Official Language and Information Minister M P Saminathan, and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena were among those who participated.

In another event at the Secretariat, the chief minister gave away cheques to the tune of Rs 40 crore to 2,000 temples being managed by the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department for conducting daily puja.

The gesture of providing financial assistance to the temples, which lack the means to generate revenue on their own, will help them to perform puja atleast once a day. Under the Oru Kala (one-time) Puja scheme, each temple was provided a deposit sum of Rs 2 lakh.

HR & CE Minister P K Sekhar Babu and other officials participated. PTI JSP KH