Book profiles 8 women who witnessed, wrote about India's birth, Partition

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Eight iconic Indian women, who witnessed the birth as well as the division of the nation and later wrote about several epochal moments of these two events, feature in a new book which offers their idea of India.

Ritu Menon's "India On Their Minds: 8 Women, 8 Ideas Of India" talks of how Nayantara Sahgal, Qurratulain Hyder, Rashid Jahan, Ismat Chughtai, Attia Hosain, Kamlaben Patel, Lakshmi Sahgal and Saraladebi Chaudhurani among other things thought of their relationship with their motherland and what was nation or nationalism for them.

Menon says there could not have been a better way to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian independence than to offer the ideas of India of these eight women in their own words and writing.

According to Nayantara Sahgal, the main character in her novels has always been India. Her India was what she called 'a glittering aspiration'; newly independent, blindsided and knocked sideways by Partition, yet aspiring to secularism, pluralism, diversity and equality.

As an oeuvre comprising fiction, non-fiction political columns, monographs, correspondence and autobiography, Nayantara Sahgal's writing is remarkable for the consistency of her vision, no matter which genre she was writing in, says Menon.

Hyder, Menon feels, also had India as her main character in her novels, but her India, rather than being a glittering aspiration, was a civilisational reality, a composite of thousands of years of social, cultural, religious and political evolution.

"Rashid's India was the India of the dispossessed and downtrodden, the uneducated and unskilled. For her, the goal was a free India that ensured well-being and security for all her citizens," the book says.

Partition and the violence that followed saw a flood of literature on the subject and Chughtai confronted the writer's predicament head-on, Menon writes.

"She was one of the few to do so, to dwell on the role of the writer in situations of violent conflict, and on their social responsibility as witnesses to it." Hosain moved to England after Partition. Her only novel "Sunlight on a Broken Column" was part of the Partition literature of the time, written in an idiom of loss and longing.

Patel was one of the many women who worked in recovery and rehabilitation post-Partition, helping the widowed, abducted or the destitute.

"Her written account dealt with what had generally been swept under the carpet by all partition historiography - the large-scale and widespread kidnapping and abduction of women, Hindu, Sikh and Muslim, in the aftermath of Partition and during the exchange of populations. Her account was both harrowing and shocking," the book says.

Capt. Lakshmi Sahgal was more than just a revolutionary life.

"When she wrote her autobiography, women's political activism was somewhat in the shadow; certainly her brand of radical politics was most unusual… Few women have written as candidly of their personal and political beliefs, and even fewer have been as forthright as her in their assessment of both," the book says.

Chaudhurani, the last woman profiled in the book, was Rabindranath Tagore's niece who became politically attuned at an early age.

"Her nationalism found expression in articles she wrote for the magazines 'Suprabhat', 'Bharati' (which she also edited) and 'Modern Review', but most eloquently in her autobiography, a rare account of a young woman's politicisation and her activism in the years leading up to independence," the book says.

The slim volume is published by Women Unlimited.

These women are among those many who witnessed, and participated in, the events leading up to the independence of India, and who wrote about both the events, as well as their impact on individual lives, Menon says.

"They observed the birth of the nation, and the division of the country at first hand, and recorded that epochal moment, as well as its aftermath, in short story, novel, essay, memoir and autobiography," she writes.

"Time and again, they returned, each in her own way, to the question of what 'nation' and 'country' meant to them, and to how they understood their location in both. Their preoccupation with this is unsurprising, as all of them had individually experienced the liberation from a colonial power, and the exhilarating potential that autonomy and sovereignty offered. Or not," the book says.

"To be born anew was to realise that one could be an agent of change, that they, like many others, could inscribe, if not their own or their country's destiny, then at least the rites of passage that both would need to pass through," it says.