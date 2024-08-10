Book provides comprehensive overview of Israel-Palestine conflict

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A new book looks at the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict by analysing how it is not just a matter of contested borders or political sovereignty but an entanglement of historical, religious and cultural complexities that has resisted untangling for generations.

The book provides a comprehensive overview, from the Balfour Declaration to the dramatic events of the October 2023 invasion, presenting a layered portrait of how this is impacting the world right from the diplomatic impasse to the environment, economic and health crisis it brings with it.

Former armyman Joseph K Thomas says his book "Israel-Palestine War: Give Peace a Chance" does not claim to have all the answers.

"Instead, it offers a lens through which to view the complexities of a struggle that spans generations. It delves deep into the history and the heartache, the politics and the pain that have shaped this land and its people," he writes.

Thomas says he had personally worked on electronic warfare systems and communication equipment from Israel during his Army service.

"The IAF operates Israeli Phalcon Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) mounted on Russian IL-76 transport aircraft to provide 360-degree radar coverage," he says.

The book, published by Indie Press, starts on the history of the clash and moves into the current times, analysing not just socio-economic impact but also the impact on environment. It highlights the impending dangers and effects on all three as the war continues.

Thomas says the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has cast a long shadow over generations, its tendrils reaching into every aspect of life in the region.

"For the Palestinians, the impact has been particularly acute. The fragmentation of their lands, the restrictions on movement and trade, and the ever-present spectre of violence have created an environment of economic stagnation and limited opportunities. In the occupied territories, unemployment rates soar, poverty festers, and the promise of a better future remains elusive for far too many," he writes.

But the socio-economic toll is not limited to the Palestinian territories. Thomas says the repeated cycles of violence have also taken a toll on the environment, leaving behind a legacy of contaminated soil, polluted water sources, and the remnants of unexploded ordnance, posing long-term risks to human health and biodiversity.

Joseph also highlights that the role of women in this conflict is a narrative that has often been relegated to the periphery.

"What untold stories lie within the lived experiences of mothers, daughters, and sisters who have borne the brunt of displacement, abuse, and marginalisation? How have their voices been muted by the dominant male-centric discourses that have shaped the public understanding of this conflict," he says.

According to the author, the breach of the Gaza-Israel barrier was not just an act of aggression; it was a challenge to the very notion of peace and security. "It underscored the fragility of the status quo and the urgent need for solutions that addressed not just the symptoms of the conflict, but its root causes." He also discusses how the refugee crisis spawned by the war remains unresolved, with millions of Palestinians still living in refugee camps or the diaspora, many clinging to the keys of homes they have never seen.

"The question of a Palestinian state remains unanswered, its people divided by internal conflict and the complexities of international diplomacy. Israel, meanwhile, has grown and prospered, yet lives in a state of perpetual vigilance, its existence challenged by neighbours and the unhealed wounds of the past," the book says.