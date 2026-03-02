Book revisit India's history with lesser-known stories

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) From emperors to edibles, fossils to folklore, a new history book for young readers traces the past by exploring it through food, inventions, language and everyday practices.

Breaking away from a focus on dates, dynasties and exam syllabi, "A to Z of Indian History" compiles 80 stories from across the country, stretching back thousands of years.

It is co-written by bestselling authors Archana Garodia Gupta and Shruti Garodia.

"This collection brings together 80 stories from across India, spanning thousands of years. It covers a wide range of subjects including food, travellers, animals, monuments, and more.

"They stretch across millennia, from dinosaurs to current times, and move beyond India's borders to explore Indians abroad as well as Indian influences around the world," read the authors' note in the book.

Among its many intriguing tidbits are the unearthing of some of the world’s earliest dinosaur fossils in Madhya Pradesh; and the revelation that India’s first stunt heroine, Fearless Nadia -- popularly known as 'Hunterwali' -- was in fact Australian actress Mary Evans. It also notes that there are over 300 versions of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Another chapter recounts how Babur, founder of the Mughal Empire, never quite understood India's obsession with mangoes, preferring instead the melons of Uzbekistan.

Each short, engaging entry pairs a lively anecdote with a fun fact, spotlighting lesser-known episodes and unexpected connections that rarely make it to school textbooks — from the Ajanta Caves to the concept of ‘Zero’.

Written in a contemporary, accessible voice and supported by rich illustrations, the illustrated book, according to the publisher Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is designed to appeal equally to curious middle-grade readers and parents and teachers seeking engaging supplementary history reading.

"Packed with cool trivia, bright illustrations and a fun, playful design, this is the ultimate history book -- without any of the boring stuff. Prepare to jump and shout, 'I never knew that!' again and again!" they added.

"A to Z of Indian History", priced at Rs 599, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.