Book Sanjay Raut for 'anti national' remarks related to Nepal unrest: Sena's Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday sought police action against Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut for "anti national" remarks on social media in connection with the ongoing civil unrest in Nepal.

In a letter to Versova police here, Nirupam alleged Raut suggested that similar unrest could spread to India.

"Such statements are intended to create fear among citizens and amounted to speaking against the country's interests. Raut's remarks are unconstitutional, dangerous, and encouraged instability. Police must register a criminal case against Raut for his anti-national remarks," Nirupam said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam has said the complaint will be forwarded to the cyber cell for investigation, Nirupam informed reporters. PTI MR BNM