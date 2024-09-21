Book suggests 7 habits for transforming lives

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A new book suggests seven life-changing habits drawn from ancient wisdom and modern science which seek to elevate physical, mental and spiritual health.

"The Satvic Revolution: 7 Life-Changing Habits to Discover Peak Health and Joy" is billed as a practical guide for achieving peak health, increased energy, optimal weight and a calm mindset even amid chaos.

Authors Subah and Harshvardhan Saraf, co-founders of online holistic health education platform Satvic Movement, battled chronic diseases for many years.

After trying all available solutions with no success, they turned to natural health wisdom. They adopted seven life-changing habits, using which, they claim, were able to fully heal themselves.

While the first four aim at elevating one's physical health, the last three focus on deeper aspects that are often overlooked - mental and spiritual health.

So, what are these seven habits? Keep a clean body within; eat living, wholesome and plant-based; sleep like a baby; celebrate movement; nourish relationships; live with a purpose worth jumping out of bed for; and live in the mode of surrender, the authors suggest.

Why seven habits? The authors say specifically, there are seven habits that have been crucial in their journeys.

"We have come to the realisation that habits are everything in life. Essentially, a habit is a routine or practice performed so often that, over time, it becomes second nature, happening almost instinctively, even without our conscious thought," they say.

"In our view, what you do repeatedly shapes who you are and what you achieve. Put simply, successful habits make up a successful life," they add.

According to them, the seven habits work on raising the level of health and influence one's entire being.

Each habit is rooted in timeless wisdom but is backed by modern science, they claim.

"The habits you've learnt - yes, they will undoubtedly improve your life. But they are more than personal routines, they are catalysts for change in this world. They are catalysts to create a revolution. A Satvic revolution," the Sarafs write in the book, published by Penguin Random House imprint Ebury Press.

"With every choice you make, with every decision you make, with every purchase you make, you are voting. You are voting for a world. When you live these habits with joy, you are voting for a Satvic world," they add.

The Sarafs' venture focuses on the power of reconnecting with nature and adopting a Satvic diet and lifestyle.