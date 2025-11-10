Book supplier arrested for defrauding ISKCON of Rs 2 crore by submitting fake invoices

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) Police have arrested a book supplier for defrauding the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Kolkata by submitting fake invoices of Rs 2 crore, an officer said on Monday.

The ISKCON had ordered a bulk purchase of religious books from a book supplier.

The supplier allegedly delivered fewer books than ordered and submitted fake invoices to claim the full payment of Rs 2 crore, he said.

"The accused, identified as Debraj Bhattacharya, has been arrested and remanded to police custody till November 18 after he was produced in the court," the officer said.

Initial probe said that several years ago, the ISKCON had placed a large order for religious books with Bhattacharya.

"However, he allegedly failed to deliver the agreed quantity and instead produced fake bills to siphon off Rs two crore. The discrepancy surfaced during a subsequent audit, prompting the authorities at the ISKCON to file a complaint at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station in 2019 against Bhattacharya and an associate," he said.

Police had been searching for the accused since the case was filed, as he had been absconding for years, the policeman said, adding that a court warrant was also issued for his arrest.

"The accused recently returned to Kolkata and was apprehended from the Girish Park area on Saturday night," he said. PTI SCH RG