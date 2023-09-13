Book 'The Perform Project' combines laboratory science with history, storytelling

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) From the luxurious allure of the rose to the musky tang of oud, a new book investigates the idea of scent as a powerful trigger for memories and emotions as well as a mode of self-expression and identity.

"The Perfume Project", written by journalist-author Divrina Dhingra and scheduled to release on September 18, is touted to be a compelling narrative about that most entrancing of things -- perfume, combining laboratory science with history and storytelling, and travel with insights into the perfume industry.

It is published by Westland Books.

"My travels to fields and perfumeries across India didn't begin with the ambition of bringing it all together as a book. But the more I learnt and saw, the more compelling these stories and disappearing histories felt, and that's how this book came to be. It's a pleasure to be collaborating with Westland on it," Dhingra said in a statement.

In the book, she talks about aromatic ingredients as not a mere indulgence, but instead, the backbone of the country’s struggling perfume industry and as a source of livelihood for many.

According to the publisher, the vivid narrative blends the science of aromatics with travel writing, history and insights into India’s contemporary perfume trade.

"Divrina blends an inquiry into the science and trade of perfumery with travel to the places where the actual farming, extraction and making happens. This highly readable and unusual book is a strong addition to our exciting Westland Non-Fiction imprint," said Ajitha GS, publisher (Context) at Westland Books.

The book is currently available for pre-order online. PTI MG RB RB