Book traces story of luxury lifestyle brand 'Ravissant'

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A new book traces the ambitious story of entrepreneurs, Ravi and Mina Chawla, who set out to form a first-of-its-kind luxury lifestyle brand, "Ravissant", in 1980s India.

Advertisment

"Ravissant: A World of Ultimate Elegance", published by Mapin, traces the story of one of India’s finest luxury and home-décor brands. It is written by Ravi Chawla, along with wife Mina Chawla, the co-founder of Ravissant Pvt Ltd.

The Chawlas ventured into entrepreneurship in the 1960s soon after getting married and went on to establish Ravissant, which means delightful or enchanting in French, in 1982.

"Through this book, we have endeavoured to document our journey from the turmoil of partition to crafting a brand that will enthral discerning connoisseurs of luxury worldwide. We hope that the readers will find it captivating and enjoy uncovering this fascinating tale," said Ravi and Mina in a statement.

Advertisment

Over the course of five decades, Mina and Ravi are credited with bringing the best of the world's design aesthetics and practices to India.

While working with Indian handicrafts over the last two decades, the couple has "blended the unorthodox and ultramodern with the traditional" to create a brand that introduced a new dimension to the world of luxury living and dressing in India.

Building a standing along with the global names such as Dior, Channel, Hermes and Cartier, the Chawlas placed India firmly on the map of the modern-day world of luxury.

Advertisment

They also tied up with Cartier to open boutiques in Delhi and Mumbai.

High on memory and nostalgia, the book features photographs from their family albums and anecdotes.

"Watching the success story of 'Ravissant' unfold over the past decades has been a source of great pleasure and pride in the potential of India’s community. The Chawlas' stellar achievements are an inspiration for Indian entrepreneurs especially considering that they began long before India had established itself as a global economic power to be reckoned with, e.g. in the IT sector," writes Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal in the book's foreword.

The boxed edition, priced at Rs 9,000, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG MAH MAH