Book Walmik Karad for Beed sarpanch murder, invoke MCOCA: Sambhajiraje

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati demanded on Tuesday that Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, be booked for the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and MCOCA invoked against him.

Karad, named in an extortion case allegedly linked to Deshmukh's murder, surrendered himself before CID in Pune earlier in the day.

"Walmik Karad is the kingpin of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. He should be booked for murder. Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) has announced that murderers of Deshmukh will be booked under MCOCA. We demand that this stringent law be invoked against Karad," he told reporters.

Notably, it is difficult to secure bail under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act.

The former Rajya Sabha alleged that Karad "roamed" across Maharashtra for 22 days after Deshmukh was killed on December 9.

Karad went to a shrine in Akkalkot. He also got himself admitted to a private hospital in Pune, Sambhajiraje added.

He claimed Karad turned himself in a day after Fadnavis and Dhananjay Munde met, wondering what transpired between the two leaders in the meeting.

"This is a flawed investigation (by CID in the murder case)," he alleged.

The former MP demanded that Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar come clean on protecting Dhananjay Munde. PTI PR NSK