Books by Vikas Swarup, Upamanyu Chatterjee feature in longlist for KLF Book Awards

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Books by renowned authors, including Vikram Swarup, Upamanyu Chatterjee and Vikram Sampath have made it to the longlist of the fourth edition of Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Book Awards.

KLF book awards are given across seven categories in English and six categories in Hindi, celebrating outstanding literary works across diverse genres, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children's literature, business, translations, and debut works.

English author Vikas Swarup’s "The Girl with Seven Lives", Upamanyu Chatterjee's "Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life", Manu S Pillai's "Gods, Guns, and Missionaries: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity", and Vikram Sampath's "Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore's Interregnum (1760-1799)" are among the titles selected for the longlist.

In Hindi, Anant Vijay's "Over The Top: OTT ka Mayajaal", Vimal Chandra Pandey's "Dasasmedh", Garima Srivastava's "Hindi Navjagran: Itihas, Galp Aur Stree-Prashn", and Neelesh Misra's "Gaanv Se Bees Postcard" are among the books selected for the awards.

"The KLF Book Awards’ vision is to strengthen the power of literature to shape the future. With each longlist, we aim to spotlight works that pave the way for transformative ideas and dialogues, setting the stage for a more thoughtful and connected world," Rashmi Ranjan Parida, founder and director of KLF, said in a statement.

A total of 32 English books across different categories include Somnath Batabyal's "Red River", Tania James's "Loot", Dilip Sinha's "Imperial Games in Tibet", Tridip Suhrud's "The Dairy of Manu Gandhi (1946-1948)", Smarak Swain's "Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor’s Guide to the New Economy", Ravi Chaudhry's "Capitalism to Peopleism".

Kabeer Sanjay's "Godavan: More Angana Ki Son Chiraiya", Yatish Kumar's "Borsi Bhar Aanch | Ateet Ka Sair-been", Manisha Kulsherstha's "Vanya", Prabhat Ranjan's "Kissagram", Bhagwandas Morwal's "Kans", Sarvesh Tiwari Shreemukh’s "Poornahuti", Devi Prasad Mishra's "Koi Hai Jo" are among the titles selected for the longlist of the KLF Book Awards in Hindi.

The shortlist will be revealed on January 30, and the winners will be announced on February 15 at India International Centre in a ceremony. Additionally, a longlist of titles in Odia will be announced in the first week of February.

Each winner of the KLF book awards in their respective categories will receive Rs one lakh as the prize money.