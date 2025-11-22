Books not only give knowledge but help develop personality: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said books not only provide knowledge, but also serve as a medium for personality development.

Shah visited the Ahmedabad International Book Fair and distributed books to children at the event.

"Books are not only a vital medium for acquiring knowledge but also for personality development. Today, at the 'Ahmedabad International Book Fair' organised by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and National Book Trust of India. Books were distributed to children and various stalls were visited," Shah said on X.

"This fair, featuring literary programmes, folk songs and poetry recitations, and a start-up forum, will play a crucial role in enriching children and youth intellectually by promoting reading habits and skill development," he added.

The 10-day-long book fair was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel last week.