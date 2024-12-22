Books of bureaucrat's father in Bihar panchayat libraries, officials say ‘no irregularities’

Patna, Dec 22 (PTI) A row has erupted in Bihar after it came to light that over 20 books allegedly recommended for panchayat libraries across the state were written by the father of the bureaucrat who headed the department at that time.

Advertisment

Panchayati Raj Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta, who took charge less than a year ago, said he would look into the matter and action would be taken "only if any irregularities are found.

"However, IAS officer Mihir Kumar Singh, who served as the additional chief secretary of the Panchayati Raj department when a list of about 1,600 books was approved for panchayat libraries under the 15th Finance Commission's recommendations, expressed his indignation.

"The entire list of books was approved by the committee set up for the purpose. But a controversy is being created around my father Jagdish Prasad Singh, who has more than 40 titles to his credit and was awarded the Padma Shri way back in 2013," he told PTI on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to reports in a section of the media, Singh allegedly recommended more than 20 books written by his father for panchayat libraries across the state when he was heading the department.

Only 'Rashtrakavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar has more books in the list cleared by Singh, who is currently posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Road Construction department.

Jagdish Prasad Singh, who retired as a professor of English at a Gaya college, passed away earlier this year.

Advertisment

According to officials, the committee cleared the list that contained recommendations for 303 books in all for libraries at 8,053 panchayats across the state and the department concerned has initiated the process of purchasing the books.

"The books were chosen by a committee of officers and educationists from various stakeholder departments. Their recommendations were accepted by the Panchayati Raj department. The list included three categories - literature, general knowledge, science, and social science books," the ACS added.

"The book selection process is ongoing. Some publishers submitted additional lists, claiming new writers were overlooked, which the committee is reviewing. Why target only one list? In literature, books were divided into national and state sections. The state section included works by all Padma Awardees, Gyan Peeth winners, Sahitya Akademi awardees, and Bihari writers, all of which were selected," the ACS clarified.

Advertisment

He said that the selected books included books by Dr J P Singh, who is a Padma Shree awardee of 2013 and is well known in academic and literary circles. He wrote both in Hindi and English. The recommendation of the committee was accepted in totality by the department. There was no reason not to accept it.

"There is no controversy on the rest of the list. But the inclusion of Dr JP Singh's books is being targeted only." he said.

Commenting on the development, Panchayati Raj Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta told PTI, "I have no detailed information about the controversy. I took charge less than a year ago. I have come to know about it... I will look into the matter and action would be taken only if any irregularities are found. If his father was a 'Sahityakar' (litterateur), books written by him would certainly be allowed in panchayat libraries. I have so far not issued any order to stop purchasing the books recommended by the committee..

Advertisment

Echoing a similar view, Divesh Sehara, secretary, Panchayati Raj department, told PTI, "There is absolutely no controversy over the issue at all. JP Singh was a celebrated writer and books written by him should be allowed in panchayat libraries." PTI PKD MNB SBN SBN