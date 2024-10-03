Books on Ambedkar, Dom community in Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF book prize shortlist

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A diverse range of books that explore the lives of Indian leaders like BR Ambedkar and Sheikh Abdullah as well as the Dom community of Varanasi has made it to the shortlist for the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize.

The New India Foundation on Thursday announced the shortlist for the seventh iteration of the reputed prize that recognises "the finest non-fiction writing about the history of Independent India".

From a longlist of 10, which pointed to the complex dynamics of post-Independence India as shaping India today, five books have been chosen "for their thoughtful synthesis of history and contemporary relevance".

The shortlist for the book prize includes Neerja Choudhry's "How Prime Ministers Decide", Ashok Gopal's "A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of B.R. Ambedkar", and Radhika Iyengar's "Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras". (HarperCollins) "H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars" by Kunal Purohit and "Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir" by Chitralekha Zutshi have also made it to the list.

The shortlist was selected by a jury, including political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal (chair of the book prize), historian Srinath Raghavan, entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal, former diplomat and author Navtej Sarna, lawyer Rahul Matthan, and public policy researcher Yamini Aiyar.

"From the critical decisions made by Prime Ministers and state political leaders, to the life and legacy of B.R. Ambedkar, from the cultural and social dimensions of Hindutva pop music to the complex tapestry of life and death in Banaras - these books offer a compelling exploration of the nation’s evolving history. "Together, they deepen our understanding of India's past and present by illuminating histories that continue to influence the country's future," the jury said in a statement.

The book prize celebrates excellence in non-fiction about India published in the previous calendar year by writers of all nationalities.

Established in 2018, the book prize, which commemorates the freedom fighter and social reformer, carries a cash award of Rs 15 lakhs and a citation.

Last year, Akshaya Mukul was awarded the book prize for his biography of Indian writer and poet Agyeya - "Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya". PTI MAH MG MG