Books on Northeast India, founding mothers of Indian republic make it to Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF book prize longlist

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A total of 10 non-fiction works on topics encompassing India's legal, economic, socio-cultural, and political histories have made it to the longlist for the sixth edition of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize, the New India Foundation announced on Wednesday.

Awarded to the finest literature published in the previous calendar year, the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize (KCBP) is open to writers of all nationalities who are researching any aspect of Indian history after Independence. The longlisted titles include Sudeep Chakravarti's "The Eastern Gate: War and Peace in Nagaland, Manipur and India's Far East", Achyut Chetan's "Founding Mothers of the Indian Republic: Gender Framing of the Politics of the Constitution", "Delhi Reborn: Partition and Nation Building in India’s Capital" by Rotem Geva, and "Insurgency and the Artist: The Art of the Freedom Struggle in India" by Vinay Lal.

It was selected by a jury, including political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal (chair of the book prize), historian Srinath Raghavan, columnist-writer Navtej Sarna, columnist-writer Yamini Aiyar, and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal.

Other books on the list are: "Crooked Cats: Beastly Encounters in the Anthropocene" by Nayanika Mathur, "Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya" by Akshaya Mukul, "The Journey of Hindi Language Journalism in India: From Raj to Swaraj and Beyond" by Mrinal Pande, "Land, Guns, Caste, Woman: The Memoir of a Lapsed Revolutionary" by Gita Ramaswamy.

Ronojoy Sen's "House of the People: Parliament and the Making of Indian Democracy" and Taylor C Sherman's "Nehru’s India: A History in Seven Myths" have also made it to the longlist.

"The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Book Prize Longlist this year is a testament to greater diversity in recent non-fiction. Each of the 10 selected books extends, enriches and nuances our understanding of India today - whether through biography and memoir, or art history, media history, constitutional history, urban history, or the evolution of political ideas and institutions. We hope readers will enjoy this rich selection of books on different aspects of contemporary India," the jury said in a statement.

Instituted in 2018, the prize carries an award of Rs 15 lakhs as well as a citation at the Bangalore Literature Festival.

The shortlist and winner of the award will be announced in November and December, respectively, informed the organisers.

Last year, Shekhar Pathak won the award for his environmental history "The Chipko Movement: A People’s History", translated from Hindi by Manisha Chaudhry. PTI MAH MG MG