Books play role of catalyst, says minister Pradhan; urges youth to develop reading habit

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said books play a "catalytic role" in life, and urged the young generation to develop an interest in reading.

He also called Gujarat an "intellectual state" that has always been in the forefront in the culture of reading and teaching.

Pradhan and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated 'Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2025' and 'Food for Thought Fest' at the Sabarmati Event Centre.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Pradhan said, "I would like to congratulate the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the National Book Trust (NBT). For many years, they have consistently organised beautiful book fairs in Ahmedabad. This time, they have raised it to a global standard. Over 300 publishers across the country are part of this fair." "Gujarat has always led in reading and teaching. It is an intellectual state and a thinking state. In such a state, books play a catalytic role," he said.

"It is essential that the new generation, along with reading old books, also develops an interest in technology-based reading. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasised library movement, book fairs and literary movement during his term as Gujarat CM and even today as he leads the nation," he said.

The book fair will generate an interest in reading in the young generation, he said.

The Union minister later also said on X that the book fair would strengthen the library movement and reading culture.

"I encourage all, particularly the people of Ahmedabad, to step into this celebration of books, authors, culture, creativity, and gastronomical delights," he said.

Pradhan and CM Patel also visited 'Food for Thought Fest' organised at the same venue. It will be on till November 16.

Under the Vanche Gujarat 2.0, the book festival is open from November 13 to 23, while the food fest will continue till November 16.

The food festival has been organised by the AMC in partnership with the South Asian Association for Gastronomy (SSG).

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani and others were present at the event.