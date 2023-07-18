Books promising to simplify everyday practice of yoga launched

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), in a collaboration with the WHO Collaborating Centres (WHOCC), the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Yoga Certification Board on Monday launched 12 books and documents that promise to simplify the everyday practice of yoga for everyone.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, unveiled the series of books and documents, with a common vision to integrate yoga into the daily lives of all individuals, a statement said.

The series encapsulated the MDNIY's WHO CC (Yoga) publications -- consumer information booklet and books of standardised health promotion yoga modules for various age-specific groups.

A special emphasis was placed on "Yoga Break at Workplace", "Yoga for Children", "Yoga for Adolescents", "Yoga for Women of Reproductive Age", "Yoga for Mental Health and Geriatric Population", the statement said.

Apart from these, Yoga Certification Board (YCB) books and BIS monographs were also launched.

Six publications furnished by the WHOCC cover various topics of prime importance in the current life scenario, encompassing the correct methodologies of practising yoga for gaining maximum benefits, yoga methodologies for children to help improve concentration power, attention and retention span in this digital age, transformative power of yoga for enabling adolescents to emerge successful from the transient phase of lives.

Other books by the WHOCC cover a plethora of benefits of yoga for women in reproductive age, which help women develop a deep understanding of their reproductive system and manage their physical, emotional and psychological well-being. One of the books sheds light on yoga for the geriatric population, which covers topics for ageing individuals and how they can ensure their well-being, in spite of declining age. It also encapsulates a paramount aspect: "Yoga for Mental Health", which is a publication written for the common man to connect with the deeper purpose of life with the art of yoga, which can help bridge the gap for mindful living and avoid or treat modern-day problems like depression, anxiety and negative tendencies.

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), has developed technical guidelines and information on yoga to help ensure the safety of consumers.

The "Y break at Workplace" talks about a simple, easy routine and regime that can be followed at workplaces to help individuals de-stress, enhance their efficiency, ensure work-life balance and also keep them motivated. PTI PLB RC