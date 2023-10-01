'Booming Brands' volume 2 shares inspiring stories of Indian brands

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) In the second installment of bestselling "Booming Brands", author Harsh Pamnani tells captivating stories behind the making of 11 'Made in India' brands that have either been pioneers or have reshaped their respective industries.

The book, published by Westland Books, provides valuable business lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs and offers a glimpse into the human stories behind these remarkable brands.

Through engaging narratives, Pamnani explores the motivations and challenges faced by entrepreneurs like Yashish Dahiya of PolicyBazaar, Greg Moran and David Back of Zoomcar, Rohan Mirchandani of Epigamia, along with stories from the largest online supermarket BigBasket, and three IIT Kanpur graduates, Ankush Sachdeva, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh who created the social network ShareChat.

"I am confident that this book will add immense value to readers interested in understanding how admirable brands can be built in a complex and crowded market like India. Thank you, Westland, for believing in me and my work," said Pamnani in a statement.

The 11 brands featured in the book also include Hidesign, Quikr, Super 30, Josh Talks, OYO and Portea.

What prompted Dahiya to set up PolicyBazaar, upending the logic of India’s insurance industry? Why did the American duo Moran and Back choose India to set up Zoomcar, their self-drive car rental business? What prompted Rohan Mirchandani to leave America and create the Greek yoghurt brand Epigamia in India? are among the questions that the book seeks to answer. The book is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG SHD SHD