Booming guns, hovering drones: Army’s Regiment of Artillery puts up spectacular show of firepower

Nashik, Jan 21 (PTI) The K-9 Vajra and M777 Ultra Light Howitzer breathed fire, even as several other guns, including indigenously manufactured artillery systems, went blazing.

With the ear-shattering sound of booming long-range weapons that literally shook the ground, the Regiment of Artillery on Wednesday showcased the Indian Army’s ammunition prowess during its annual drill, ‘Exercise TOPCHI’.

The event highlighted the seamless integration of advanced firepower and surveillance technologies, including guns, mortars, rockets, drones and aviation assets.

Many of these assets were used in a range of offensives, including Operation Sindoor, according to the commentary during the drill, which was conducted at the School of Artillery, Devlali Field Firing Ranges, in Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

The K-9 Vajra Self-Propelled Gun, M777 Ultra Light Howitzer, 155 mm FH77802 (Bofors), Soltam, Dhanush, 105 mm Indian Field gun, Light Field Gun, 120 mm Mortar, GRAD BM 21 and Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher mesmerised the audience with their firepower.

For the first time, “Gun Dets” from the Border Security Force (BSF), and Indian Navy sailors with drones participated in the annual event.

Troopers from the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment, along with paramotors and hang-gliders, showcased their abilities during the exercise.

This mega event was organised under the leadership of Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna, Commandant, School of Artillery, and Colonel Commandant of Regiment of Artillery. The chief guest of the event was Lieutenant General Manish Erry, Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

“The exercise served as a powerful testament to the professionalism and operational excellence of the Indian Artillery. It underscores operational preparedness, technological advancement, and the emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing, reflecting India’s focus on self-reliance and modernisation,” Sarna said.

Attendees included student officers from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Nepal Army Command and Staff College, key officials from the Indian Army, civil administration, locals and students from various schools and colleges in Maharashtra. PTI PR NR