Union Budget: Boost for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 15,000 cr allocated for Amaravati

Amaravati: The Central government will provide Rs 15,000 crore financial assistance for Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of development of Amaravati, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, she further said the NDA government at the Centre is fully committed to financing and early completion of Polavaram Irrigation project, which is considered as a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers.

"Our government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. We are recognising the state's need for a capital. We will facilitate special financial support through multilateral development agencies. In the current financial year, Rs15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," she said.

Sitharaman further said under the AP Reorganisation Act, for promoting industrial developments, funds will be provided for essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways, and roads and also grants for backward regions of Rayalaseema, Prakasam North coastal Andhra Pradesh, as stated in the Act will be provided.