Boost to digital technology expanded e-services in Himachal: CM's Adviser Gokul Butail

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) Boost to digital technology increased e-services to 275 and 20 lakh transactions are being done through e-services annually, said Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor, Information Technology and Innovation to the Chief Minister, here on Monday.

E-services refer to online services offered by the various government departments in the state including getting complaints registered online and applying for birth, death and other certificates, among many others.

Launching the Digital helpline at Information Technology (IT) Bhawan here, Butail said that the number of e-services would be increased to 300 soon and Himachal would surpass the Southern states in IT-enabled services in the next two years, a statement issued here said.

The digital helpline has been created for government offices and officers and the expansion of e-services would facilitate the common man by promptly resolving any obstructions in providing the services, Butail said.

The helpline (No. 0177-3525101/02) is also linked to the Chief Minister Sewa Sankalp and a "ticket number" would be generated for every registered complaint to track the status through SMS, the statement said.

Himachal took the lead by launching e-Vidhan during the Congress government headed by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Other states are following it, he sai. PTI BPL HIG HIG