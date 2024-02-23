Boost to LDF as it captures four seats from UDF, BJP in local body bypolls in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI) Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala got a boost on Friday as it captured a total of four seats from the Congress-led UDF and the BJP in the local body byelections held in several districts of the state a day ago.

Advertisment

The LDF won 9, the UDF 10, the BJP-led NDA 3 and others one out of the 23 seats where byelections were held, according to the state Election Commission's website Earlier, 13 out of the 23 seats were held by the UDF, five by the LDF, four by NDA and one by others.

Following the byelection, the LDF increased its tally to 9 by wresting three seats each from the BJP and the Congress.

However, the Left front lost one seat each in Alappuzha and Ernakulam to the BJP and the Congress, respectively. PTI HMP HMP ANE