Boosted by Goa govt's policy, SHG-run village homestay provides rustic experience to visitors

Panaji, Aug 13 (PTI) The Goa government's new homestay policy has given a shot in the arm to Talde, a sleepy village in the state, where visitors can have a unique tourism experience as they get to stay at a facility surrounded by dense forests, wake up to birdsongs and feast on home-cooked food.

A small group of women is quietly rewriting the state's tourism story by running this homestay facility at the village in Dharbandora taluka of South Goa, located away from the crowded beaches and giving an "authentic" experience to the visitors.

The 'Jungle Trail Homestay', operated by a seven-member women team of the Shree Brahmani Self Help Group (SHG), is promoting hinterland tourism and empowering women from rural parts. It is one of the beneficiaries of the Goa government's new Homestay Scheme.

The Goa government recently amended its Homestay Policy to address key challenges faced by local communities involved in the hospitality sector in the coastal state's rural areas. Under this policy, a direct grant of Rs 2 lakh will now be offered to eligible applicants to set up homestays, replacing the earlier reimbursement-based model that posed financial hurdles for many rural households.

Talking to PTI, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "The homestay scheme has been launched with a renewed focus on promoting the hinterlands and empowering women homestay operators. Through this initiative, we are providing them with a platform to showcase their offerings and ensuring better access to key locations such as wildlife sanctuaries and village destinations." Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the scheme was part of the 'Goa Beyond Beaches' vision and had been structured with a focused approach.

"In line with the 'Goa Beyond Beaches' vision, we have launched the Homestay and Bed & Breakfast initiative, now structured as a scheme with a focused approach," he said.

Empowerment of women is the government's primary emphasis, he said, adding, "Since most homestays are run by women, we thought of empowering them through this initiative." "Developed in consultation with the chief minister, the scheme is spread across seven talukas and includes a grant of Rs 2 lakh to support infrastructure development. It is a strong vote of confidence in community-based tourism," the minister said.

Khaunte said that with the MoUs already signed with platforms like Airbnb and efforts underway for capacity building, exposure visits and training, this initiative will significantly expand the scope of rural tourism in Goa.

For the women of Talde, the government has provided timely support.

"We started in 2016 with the help of the NGO - Mineral Foundation of Goa. Back then, women here had no income and no means to travel outside for work," recalls group member Divya Gaonkar.

"Now, guests come from Maharashtra, Karnataka and even abroad. They come to see birds, snakes and experience wildlife. Our village is on the tourism map," she said.

Mineral Foundation of Goa's Programme Manager Parag Rangnekar calls the government's scheme a "good shot in the arm" for the project.

"The Rs 2 lakh grant will help us improve facilities so that guests can have a better experience," he said.

When PTI Videos visited the Talde homestay facility, the guests also exuded excitement.

Wildlife enthusiast Anant Gadre from Thane district of Maharashtra visited the homestay with friends for macro photography.

"We saw southern birdwing, the largest butterfly in India, and also blue mormon, the state butterfly of Maharashtra. We spotted six or seven types of snakes. Sitting on the veranda, you can see nature unfold right in front of you," he said.

"This is better than staying in a hotel. It's intimate, it's authentic and it supports local communities," he added.

From a remote village with no public transport to a stop on the global eco-tourism trail, Talde's transformation is proof that community-led, women-driven tourism is not just possible, but thriving in Goa's hinterland. PTI RPS NP