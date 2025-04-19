Boosting defence, energy, investment ties to be focus of PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia next week

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Saudi Arabia next week is set to witness both sides expanding cooperation in an array of crucial areas, such as energy, defence and trade, besides expediting Riyadh's USD 100-billion investment plan for India.

Modi is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia beginning Tuesday to hold wide-ranging talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to boost the overall bilateral ties and exchange views on pressing regional and global issues, including the overall situation in the Middle-East.

Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs), including one on green hydrogen, are expected to be signed by the two sides following the Modi-Salman talks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press conference here on Saturday.

There will be an effort to infuse a "strategic" dimension to the India-Saudi Arabia energy cooperation, he said, without elaborating.

The foreign secretary said Modi's visit will provide an opportunity to build on the already strong strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

Misri also indicated that there could be discussions on how to take steps to facilitate Saudi Arabia's plan to invest USD 100 billion in India.

During the crown prince's visit to India in 2019, Saudi Arabia had announced its plan to invest USD 100 billion in the energy sector and certain other sectors.

"There are certain issues that they had raised and we have worked very constructively on those issues. The High Level Task Force on Investment (HLTFI) was set up in October 2023 and it had its first meeting last year and since then, it had several meetings," Misri said.

The HLTFI was set to set up to expedite the proposed investment.

Misri said India approached the issues flagged by the Saudi side with a "very open mind" and assured about addressing its "concerns".

He said the implementation of the ambitious India-Middle-East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEEC) project may figure in the talks between Modi and Salman.

The Israel-Hamas conflict as well as the situation in Ukraine are also expected to figure in the talks.

The foreign secretary said India and Saudi Arabia are also expected to bolster their defence ties that could include putting in place a framework for more military exercises and high-level engagements.

"We are attempting to give more substance to the partnership. The opening of defence procurement is one major area," he said.

"But setting up an architecture through which or on the basis of which the two countries engage with each other at the leadership level and at the professional operational level as well is going to be an area of attention in the months and years ahead," he said.

The defence ties between the two sides have been on an upswing in the last few years.

India sealed its first defence contract with Saudi Arabia in February 2024.

The state-run Munitions India Limited (MIL) signed a deal worth USD 225 million with Saudi authorities to supply artillery ammunition.

It was followed by another deal worth USD 80 million for artillery ammunition last year.

Saudi Arabia is home to 27 lakh Indians and the people-to-people aspect of the relationship is set to figure in the Modi-Salman talks.

It will be Modi's third visit to Saudi Arabia as the prime minister.

India and Saudi Arabia share close and friendly ties with a long history of socio-cultural and trade contacts, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"As strategic partners, the two countries share strong bilateral relations across various areas, including political, defence, security, trade, investment, energy, technology, health, education, culture and people-to-people ties," it said.

"India's relations with the Kingdom have evolved into a stronger and enduring partnership in the past decade, expanding into many strategic domains, with growing investment commitments, broadening of defence cooperation and intensive high-level exchanges across sectors," it added.

The MEA said Modi's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia reflects the importance India attaches to its relationship with the Gulf nation.

"It will provide an opportunity to further deepen and strengthen our multi-faceted partnership, as well as to exchange views on various regional and international issues of mutual interest," it said. PTI MPB RC