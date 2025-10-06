Boot of massive Ambedkar statue arrives in Mumbai; crowds pray, shower flowers, take selfies

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) A boot of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's grand 350-foot tall statue, which is to come up at Indu Mill in Mumbai's Dadar area as part of the legendary social icon's memorial, was brought here where it was welcomed with much fanfare.

Avinash Mahaterkar, national general secretary of Republic Party of India (Athawale), said the boot was the first of the body pieces of the grand statue, which is being constructed by famous Ghaziabad-based sculptor Ram Sutar, that was transported to Mumbai.

As the boot, mounted on a truck, reached Thane earlier, it was welcomed by followers of Ambedkar with folded hands, while many showered flowers and took selfies.

In 2023, the state government approved the construction of a 350-foot statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill. PTI PR BNM