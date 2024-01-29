Booth-level committees, door-to-door campaign planned as part of AAP campaign for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The AAP in Delhi will form 11-member committees at all polling booths across the national capital as it ramps up preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, party leader Sandeep said on Monday.

Pathak -- the AAP's national general secretary (organisation) -- said in-charges of mandal units were appointed in a meeting with AAP vice-presidents in Delhi Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Gulab Singh and Jinteder Tomar.

He also asked the party leaders to focus on the mandal units and diligently discharge their responsibilities.

Stressing on the need to strengthen the party organisation up to the booth level, Pathak said, "We will form 11-member committees at each polling booth and appoint presidents for those units." Once the booth-level committees are formed, door-to-door campaigning will be launched across Delhi. Training programmes in all assembly constituencies will begin from Tuesday, Pathak added.

The AAP is in talks with the Congress, its partner in the opposition INDIA bloc, over a seat-sharing formula in Delhi. The parties have so far held two meetings to devise a formula ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May.

Sources said the AAP and the Congress are both demanding four of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

The BJP routed both the AAP and the Congress in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning all seven seats in Delhi. PTI VIT VIT SZM