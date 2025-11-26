Booth Level Officers honoured in TN for 100 per cent completion of SIR forms

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Wednesday said over 2,400 Booth Level Officers have achieved 100 per cent success rate in the distribution, collection and digitisation of the enumeration forms during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

In an official release, Patnaik said, "2,448 out of the 68,467 BLOs deployed have successfully achieved one hundred per cent distribution, collection and digitisation of the Enumeration Forms in their respective polling station areas." The respective District Election Officers honoured the BLOs for their commitment and diligence.

Patnaik stressed that this recognition underscores the crucial role played by BLOs in safeguarding the accuracy and integrity of the electoral roll and highlights their significant contribution to the electoral process.

The month-long SIR exercise commenced in Tamil Nadu on November 4 despite strong opposition from the ruling DMK. PTI VIJ ROH