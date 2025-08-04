Boots must share space with bots: Army chief on warfare, future conflicts

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday asserted that the Indian armed forces are "prepared for fifth-generation conflicts" driven by non-contact warfare, strategic tempo and psychological dominance.

In his address at an event held at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, he emphasised that future conflicts would demand a blend of conventional strength and modern capabilities, where "boots must share space with bots." The army chief described Operation Sindoor as a "landmark, intelligence-driven response that redefined India's counter-terrorism doctrine." He said the tri-services action showcased India's ability to deliver "precise, punitive and coordinated action," compelling Pakistan to seek a ceasefire within 88 hours.

Gen Dwivedi highlighted the transformative journey of the Indian Army, underlining the changing character of warfare marked by "grey zone conflicts, technological democratisation and need for integrated responses." On Operation Sindoor, he said the 88-hour operation was "unprecedented in scale, range, depth and strategic impact" and was executed across the 'DIME' spectrum.

'DIME' refers to diplomatic, informational, military and economic domains.

According to a press statement, Gen Dwivedi on Monday inaugurated 'Agnishodh' -- a research cell at IIT-Madras to boost self-reliance in defence technology -- during his two-day visit to Chennai.

In a landmark step towards 'Atmanirbharta' in defence technology, the Indian Army has joined hands with the IIT-Madras to establish 'Agnishodh', the Indian Army Research Cell (IARC) on the campus of the institution.

The initiative is part of the army's broader transformation framework, guided by the 'Five Pillars of Transformation' articulated by the army chief.

'Agnishodh' specifically advances one of these pillars, modernisation and technology infusion, and represents the army's drive to integrate academic research with real-time applications, the ministry said.

Highlighting the evolving nature of warfare, the general officer underscored that "Indian armed forces are prepared for fifth-generation conflicts driven by non-contact warfare, strategic tempo, and psychological dominance." Emphasising the army's commitment to self-reliance, under 'Swadeshikaran Se Sashaktikaran', he outlined key collaborations under national technology missions such as 'INDIAai', 'Chip-to-Startup', and 'Project QuILA', with MCTE, Mhow (Military College of Telecommunication Engineering) as a strategic partner, the statement said.

The army chief appreciated the projects undertaken by Indian Army Cells at IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, and IISc, Bengaluru by harnessing academic innovations.

He said initiatives like 'Project SAMBHAV' and additive manufacturing partnerships with Army Base Workshops are setting new benchmarks.

'Agnishodh' would transform academic excellence into battlefield innovation, powering India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat by 2047', the officer said.

The 'Agnishodh' collaboration will further extend into the IIT-Madras Research Park, working alongside entities such as the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC) and Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

Gen Dwivedi reiterated the Indian Army's commitment to its 'Decade of Transformation' vision through various reforms.

The general officer also felicitated four distinguished ex-servicemen with Veteran Achievers Awards, honouring their selfless service and continued commitment to nation-building, according to the statement. PTI KND VN VN