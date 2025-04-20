Booze busts, drug hauls surge in Delhi: NDPS offences double, Excise Act cases up by 80 per cent

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Delhi witnessed a two-fold increase in drug-related offences in the first three months of 2025 as compared to 2024, while offences under the Excise Act saw a jump of more than 80 per cent, as per the data shared by the police on Sunday.

According to the data, between January 1 and March 31, 2025, Delhi registered a total of 2,496 cases under the Excise Act while a total of 1,382 cases were registered in 2024 during the same period.

Similarly, Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act violations climbed from 257 to 544 cases, averaging around six drug-related cases every day, the data read.

Cases under the Arms Act also increased, from 957 last year to 1,049 this year, while those under the Gambling Act rose to 1,018 from 677 in 2024.

The spike is attributed to increased enforcement and crackdown operations across Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Crimes registered under different acts, including the Arms Act and Gambling, also shot up significantly with 6,836 cases registered in the first three months of 2025 -- a steep rise from 4,143 cases in 2024 and 4,080 in 2023 for the same period.

"The rise in Excise and NDPS cases reflected proactive policing efforts and targeted operations against bootlegging and drug peddling networks. Police are also using surveillance tools and informant networks to track syndicates across the city," the officer said.

In contrast, overall cases under the Indian Penal Code and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita crimes saw a slight decline. Delhi recorded 63,898 such cases in the first quarter of 2025. about 710 cases a day, as compared to 64,256 last year and 82,534 in 2023.

Burglaries also dropped to 1,725 from 2,017, house thefts dropped to 3,578 from 3,644. Motor vehicle thefts remained largely unchanged, with 9,070 cases in 2025 compared to 9,080 in 2024, the data revealed.

However, "other theft" cases saw an uptick, rising to 27,066 in 2025 from 24,226 last year, nearly 300 cases per day.