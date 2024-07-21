Booze, mobile phones seized from Guj jail, 6 inmates found drunk

Kutch, Jul 21 (PTI) A surprise check by police at a jail in Gujarat led to the recovery of liquor, mobile phones and cash among other banned objects while six prisoners were found drunk, leading to the suspension of the jailer and four other personnel.

Following the raid at Galpadar District Jail at Gandhidham, nine prisoners, including some dreaded criminals arrested in murder cases, were booked under various sections of the Prohibition Act and Prisoner Act, police said on Sunday.

Teams of district police found a water bottle containing liquor, four mobile phones, and Rs 50,000 cash, police said in a statement.

"Prohibited objects such as mobile phones, liquor, and cash were found in the possession of prisoners including some dreaded criminals at a surprise check conducted at night. Some of the prisoners were found inebriated," said Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar.

He said FIRs were registered against these prisoners at A division police station in Kutch, and the investigation is on to unearth the channel through which these objects reached inside jail barracks.

According to police, six prisoners were found drunk when the raids were conducted. They were booked under relevant sections of the Prohibition Act.

Jailer LV Parmar and four other members of the jail staff have been suspended, police said. PTI COR KA NSK