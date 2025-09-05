Boraj Pond water gushes into localities in Rajasthan's Ajmer after embankment damage

Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Damage to the embankment of the Boraj pond in Rajasthan's Ajmer district triggered flash floods that inundated hundreds of homes across multiple localities, leaving behind a trail of destruction and sparking protests by people, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the earthen embankment of the pond, located on the outskirts of Ajmer city, gave way after days of heavy rainfall.

The resulting deluge swept through low-lying areas, including Swastik Nagar, Bharat Nagar, Rawat Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, SS Colony and parts of Foy Sagar Road, and caused extensive damage to homes and public infrastructure.

The water gushed into residential colonies with force, prompting residents to flee to their rooftops in the middle of the night.

The Civil Defence, SDRF, municipal teams and district administration rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Tractors were used to evacuate families trapped in their homes. Several women and children were seen crying as they were rescued from waist-deep and in some places chest-deep water.

Furniture and other household belongings floated out of homes and vehicles, including cars parked outside homes, were washed away or damaged as water levels rose to as much as four to five feet.

Many houses suffered structural damage. Foundations were exposed, walls collapsed and rooms were filled with layers of silt in areas close to the pond. In some homes, even the ground beneath the foundation had been eroded, making structures unsafe for habitation.

According to officials, at least 100 homes suffered partial or significant damage. Mud pumps were deployed to drain water from the localities.

District Collector Lok Bandhu, who visited the affected areas, said there were no casualties due to timely evacuation efforts.

He said erosion around the pond embankment had been noticed earlier, and anticipating the risk, the administration had evacuated around 80 homes in Swastik Nagar during the day on Thursday.

Temporary shelter arrangements have been made at the local government school in Boraj for the affected families.

On Friday, the affected locals staged a protest and blocked traffic on Varun Sagar Road and demanded compensation for the damages. Women protesters raised slogans against the district administration and alleged negligence in maintaining the pond structure.

Additional District Magistrate (City) Gajendra Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Garima Narula reached the protest site and assured residents that the administration had begun a door-to-door survey to assess the losses.

After assurances from the officials, including a visit by the SDM Narula to the affected homes, the demonstration was called off.

Collector Lok Bandhu said that compensation would be provided in accordance with government norms after the survey is completed.

"Teams have been formed and the assessment is underway. The administration is alert and all possible help is being extended to the affected families," he said.