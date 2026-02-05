Border fencing: Land no issue, Centre must complete pending work, says Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government had no objection to provide land for border fencing but maintained that the Centre should first complete the pending work on the plots provided to various agencies, and roll back its "arbitrary" decision to expand the BSF's jurisdiction in the state from 15 km to 50 km before seeking additional land.

Speaking in the assembly during discussion on the governor's address, Banerjee rejected allegations by the Centre and the BJP over the state government obstructing border fencing, and asserted that land had already been provided to all central organisations and agencies, including the BSF.

She claimed the BJP's tally in the assembly polls will go down further, and many saffron party MLAs present in the house will not win elections in April this year.

"We have given land for many projects. First tell us how much work has been completed. We have given land to BSF as well. Finish the work first," the CM said.

"Land will not be a problem. You will get land. But first, change the arbitrary rule increasing BSF's jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km. Locals in bordering areas are being tortured," she said, reiterating her government's commitment to national security.

The remarks came amid a war of words between the Centre and the Trinamool Congress-led state government over "delay" in fencing, alleged illegal migration and the management of West Bengal's long and porous borders with Bangladesh.

The BJP-led central government had amended the BSF Act in 2021 to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Banerjee took direct aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently accused the state of not cooperating on fencing, alleging that the Centre was selectively presenting facts.

"He is not giving the full data on how much land the state has already provided," she said, adding that land had been allotted to central agencies, ranging from railways to defence establishments.

Referring to BJP's repeated focus on infiltration, she questioned the "narrow security-only narrative".

The chief minister said the central agencies and departments related to border management did not share information about illegal immigrants with her government.

"And you (Shah) are talking about the border? When that meeting took place, you weren't even present. You are just repeating what you heard from someone else. You have been taught like a parrot. Forget it. I have seen many home ministers. I am asking you, why is data not shared with us? "They understand only one word, infiltration. Will the youth and new voters not get enrolled?" she asked, arguing that excessive securitisation of border areas risks disrupting democratic processes and the lives of ordinary people.

Her intervention quickly turned into a sharp political duel with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who alleged that demographic changes due to infiltration posed a serious threat, and claimed that the Centre had written multiple times seeking land for fencing, which was not provided.

Banerjee dismissed the charge, saying she had seen "many home ministers" and did not need lessons on governance.

"We have given land to SAIL, the Railways and all central agencies. Finish the work on the land already given, then we will give more," she said, asserting that the state had no obligation to publicly enumerate how much land it had already handed over.

The chief minister also used the floor of the House to launch a broader political counterattack ahead of the assembly elections, warning the BJP that it would "lose many seats" in the state.

Mocking the "double-engine government" pitch, she said the BJP was "zero before, zero now and will remain zero", even as Banerjee urged opposition leaders to "stay well", a remark that mixed sarcasm with political theatre.

"You can use all your agencies against us. Bengal's people will not accept you (BJP). You people will lose many seats," the TMC supremo said.

Turning to development works, Banerjee presented a list of state-funded projects, including the long-pending Ghatal Master Plan, for which she said Bengal had waited 15 years before sanctioning Rs 1,500 crore on its own.

Ghatal Master Plan is a mega project to dredge riverbeds and strengthen embankments of at least 10 major rivers in the state.

Banerjee claimed that over Rs 300 crore worth of work had already been completed, and accused the Centre of discontinuing schemes named after Mahatma Gandhi.

On the issue of infiltration and Rohingya-related allegations, Banerjee challenged the BJP to produce evidence.

"Have you found even one Rohingya? Elections were held in 2024 on this voter list. If there was a problem, ask the Prime Minister to resign," she said, in one of her sharpest rhetorics during the debate.

Adhikari, meanwhile, maintained that infiltration was altering Bengal's demography and said opposition MPs and MLAs were being attacked, forcing them to approach courts.

Banerjee shot back, accusing the BJP of selectively targeting Bengal, while remaining silent on alleged attacks against migrant workers in other states. PTI PNT SMY RBT PNT NN