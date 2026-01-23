Bose gave new direction to freedom struggle by forming INA: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, saying that he gave a new direction to India's freedom movement by establishing the Indian National Army (INA).

In a post on his official X handle, Adityanath described Bose as a true son of the nation and the leader who gave the stirring slogan, "Give me blood, and I will give you freedom".

"Netaji, the true son of Bharat Mata and the one who gave the clarion call, 'tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi doonga', gave a new direction to the freedom struggle by forming the Azad Hind Fauj. His valour, courage and selfless devotion to Mother India are worthy of reverence," the chief minister said.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Adityanath said, "On the birth anniversary of such a great devotee of the nation, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I pay my humble tributes and extend heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on 'Parakram Diwas'. Jai Hind!" Bose's birth anniversary is officially celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23. PTI KIS SKY SKY