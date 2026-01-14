Bose Krishnamachari resigns from Kochi-Muziris Biennale, cites personal and family reasons

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Eminent artist and co-founder of Kochi-Muziris Biennale Bose Krishnamachari on Wednesday said he is stepping down as the president of the biennale and as a member of the board of trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, citing "personal and family reasons".

He said that as the foundation is in a "strong place" and future editions "already gaining momentum", it is the right time to return to his own artistic practice.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr Venu V, chaiperson of the foundation, released a statement announcing Krishnamachari's resignation from the foundation and the biennale.

"I wanted to share this with you personally. After much reflection and discussion over the past few weeks, I have decided to step down as President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation," Krishnamachari said in a statement.

"After 15 years of being deeply committed and involved in building the Foundation and shaping the Biennale, from its inception as an artist-led initiative to what it is today, I felt this was the right moment to step back, for personal and family reasons, and to return more fully to my own artistic practice," he added.

Krishnamachari, along with artist Riyas Komu, started the international contemporary art exhibition in 2012 on the lines of the Venice Biennale with support from the Kerala government.

The biennale, which started with 89 artists from 23 countries across 13 revived heritage sites in Kochi, has expanded across 22 venues in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Wellingdon Island, and Ernakulam with 66 artists and collectives from more than 25 countries in its ongoing 6th edition.

"The Foundation is in a strong place, and future editions are already gaining momentum, which gives me confidence and peace in making this decision...I am especially thankful to everyone, big and small, who has contributed to the Biennale over the years since we initiated the Kochi Biennale Foundation in 2010," the 63-year-old said.

Dr Venu in the official statement had said that the foundation has "initiated the process of identifying an eminent person with high credentials in the art world to serve as President of Kochi-Muziris Biennale".

According to the foundation, Krishnamachari has been "one of the most influential figures in the growth and evolution of the Biennale".

The sixth edition of the Biennale, under artist-curator Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces, registered an influx of around 1.6 lakh visitors from its opening on December 12 to December 31.

Krishnamachari was in the national capital on Tuesday for Delhi Collage of Art's 20th Collage International Art Carnival at Lalit Kala Akademi where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

He posted about the award on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, without mentioning his resignation.

"Honoured to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the #CollageInternationalArtCarnival 2026, Delhi. Grateful to the #DelhiCollegeOfArt for this recognition and for celebrating art, artists, and institutions that shape our cultural journeys.

"Thank you Ashwani Kumar, the students, artists, and all well-wishers for the warmth and generosity. It was especially meaningful to hear about the former #LifetimeAchievement recipients such as #MFHusain and #KrishenKhanna," he wrote in the post. PTI MAH MAH BK BK