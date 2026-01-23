Bose towering hero of Independence, gave new direction to freedom struggle: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, describing him as a great son of the country and a towering hero of India's freedom struggle who gave a new direction to the Independence movement.

Addressing a programme organised in Lucknow, Adityanath said Bose's life, personality and actions continue to inspire every Indian.

"Whenever we take the name of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, it evokes a sense of reverence, pride and determination to never bow before anti-national forces, even in the most adverse circumstances," he said.

The chief minister said that at a time when the freedom movement under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership was taking a decisive turn, Bose emerged as the torchbearer of revolutionary nationalism and infused the struggle with renewed energy.

His call of "Give me blood and I will give you freedom," Adityanath said, became a mantra of India's freedom movement, while his clarion call of "Delhi Chalo" continues to inspire generations.

He noted that Bose's contributions were not limited to India alone, as he mobilised support for the country's freedom across the world, including in Germany and Japan.

"Every word spoken by Netaji turned into a movement for freedom. His legacy remains unforgettable for every Indian," Adityanath added.

The CM said the birth anniversary of Bose provides an opportunity to remember his unparalleled contribution and express collective gratitude on behalf of the state government and the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, programme convener and Legislative Council member Avnish Kumar Singh, MLC Mahendra Singh, MLC Pawan Singh Chauhan, MLA Neeraj Vora, among others were present at the event.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath also took to his social media handles to laud Bose, crediting him with giving a new direction to India's freedom movement by establishing the Indian National Army (INA).

"Netaji, a true son of Bharat Mata and the one who gave the clarion call, 'tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi doonga' (give me blood, and I promise you freedom), gave a new direction to the freedom struggle by forming the Azad Hind Fauj. His valour, courage and selfless devotion to Mother India are worthy of reverence," the CM said on X.

"On the birth anniversary of such a great devotee of the nation, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I pay my humble tributes and extend heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on 'Parakram Diwas'. Jai Hind!" Bose's birth anniversary is officially celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23. PTI KIS SKY SKY