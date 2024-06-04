Both AAP candidates lose LS polls in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested two of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat as INDIA bloc members, but its candidates faced defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the results announced on Tuesday.
The AAP contested Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats under the seat-sharing agreement with the Congress party under the INDI alliance.
AAP's Bharuch candidate Chaitar Vasava failed to wrest the seat from BJP stalwart and six-term Member of Parliament Mansukh Vasava. The Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved seat once again gave its verdict in favour of the BJP leader, as he won the seat by a margin of 85,696 votes.
Umesh Makwana, who contested as an AAP candidate from the Bhavnagar constituency, was defeated by his nearest BJP rival Nimuben Bambhaniya by a huge margin of over 4.55 lakh votes.
The Bharuch seat witnessed a tight contest between the two Vasavas as they campaigned aggressively. The AAP candidate faced initial hurdles in campaigning as his bail condition in a criminal case required him to stay away from areas under his constituency.
It was only a few weeks before the election that he got relief from the Gujarat High Court which eased the restriction.
Both Vasava and Makwana are sitting AAP MLA from Dediapada and Botad assembly seats respectively.
The BJP has won 25 out of the 26 seats in Gujarat, while the Congress bagged only the Banaskantha constituency. PTI KA PD NP