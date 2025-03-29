Both accused held in actor-model Kritika Chaudhary murder case acquitted

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) A Mumbai court has acquitted two persons held in the 2017 actor-model Kritika Chaudhary murder case.

Shakil Khan (42) and Basu Makam Das (55) were acquitted of murder charges by Additional Sessions Judge (Dindoshi court) SJ Ansari on Friday. The detailed order, however, has not been made available as yet.

Chaudhary's decomposed body was found in her rented apartment in Andheri in the western part of the metropolis on June 12, 2017.

Chaudhary, who hailed from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, had appeared in a small role in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer film "Rajjo", which was released in 2013. She had also worked in some TV serials.

While an accidental death report was registered initially, a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) was registered after the post mortem report revealed that Chaudhary died due to a serious head injury.

The police told court the watchman of the housing society where Chaudhary lived had seen two men entering the premises with her just a few days before she was found dead.

A probe led to the arrest of Khan and Das.

The police had said stolen items belonging to Chaudhary, including American diamonds, were recovered from the accused. PTI AVI BNM